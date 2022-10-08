49ers activate Jimmie Ward, elevate Tevin Coleman in series of roster moves

Ward to make season debut vs. Panthers in series of roster moves originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Safety Jimmie Ward is ready to make his season debut Sunday when the 49ers face the Carolina Panthers.

The 49ers on Saturday activated Ward off injured reserve after he sat out the first four games of the season with a hamstring injury.

In other roster moves, the 49ers signed defensive tackle Akeem Spence to the 53-man roster and placed offensive lineman Colton McKivitz on injured reserve with a knee injury.

The 49ers also elevated running back Tevin Coleman and wide receiver Malik Turner from the practice squad to be available to play in the 49ers’ Week 5 game against the Panthers.

The 49ers on Friday ruled out McKivitz and six other players: defensive tackles Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw (knee), tackle Trent Williams (ankle), running back Ty Davis-Price (ankle), tight end Tyler Kroft (knee) and defensive back Tarvarius Moore (hamstring).

Veteran safety Tashaun Gipson has started and played well in the 49ers’ first four games in place of Ward, who sustained a hamstring injury in practice on Aug. 14.

Ward started all 43 games in which he appeared over the past three seasons. He has been one of the team’s top defensive players, and this year was announced at No. 96 on the NFL’s list of Top 100 players.

