49ers activate Jason Verrett off PUP; Deebo Samuel misses practice

49ers injury update: Verrett activated, Deebo doesn't practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers on Wednesday activated cornerback Jason Verrett from the physically unable to perform list.

The roster move keeps alive the possibility Verrett could make a contribution this season.

“(I’m) not ruling out this week,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “(We’ll) wait to see how he practices and go from there.”

It appears unlikely Verrett will be available to play against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. He went through a limited practice on Wednesday.

The 49ers created the spot on the 53-man roster for Verrett with the release of running back Tevin Coleman on Tuesday. Coleman was re-signed to the practice squad on Wednesday.

Wide receivers Deebo Samuel (hamstring) and Jauan Jennings (hamstring) did not practice on Wednesday, along with linebacker Dre Greenlaw (calf) and defensive end Samson Ebukam (Achilles).

Fullback Kyle Juszczyk underwent surgery Monday on a fractured and dislocated finger on his right hand and is not expected to be available to play against the Rams. Defensive tackle Arik Armstead appears likely to miss another game with foot and ankle issues.

Veteran left tackle Trent Williams took a rest day but his availability for Sunday’s game is not in question.

