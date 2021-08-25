The 49ers will be getting safety Jaquiski Tartt on the practice field.

Tartt opened camp on the physically unable to perform list and remained there until the team announced his activation on Wednesday. He’s now able to take part in practice and on track to be in the lineup for the start of the regular season.

A toe injury led to Tartt landing on the PUP list. He also had a stint on the COVID-19 reserve list during camp.

Tartt is heading into his seventh season with the 49ers. He was limited to seven games last season and recorded 30 tackles, four passes defensed, and an interception.

49ers activate Jaquiski Tartt from PUP list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk