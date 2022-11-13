49ers activate four players from injured reserve

The 49ers officially activated four players off injured reserve. Running back Elijah Mitchell, linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, offensive lineman Colton McKivitz and defensive end Jordan Willis have returned to the active roster.

All four are returning from knee injuries.

Kyle Shanahan said Friday the 49ers planned to activate all four ahead of Sunday’s game. The 49ers also elevated defensive lineman T.Y. McGill from the practice squad.

Mitchell has not played since the season opener.

Willis went on injured reserve Sept. 14, and Al-Shaair was injured during Week 3 and went on IR on Oct. 3.

The 49ers placed McKivitz on injured reserve Oct. 8 after his injury in Week 4.

The team also placed cornerback Jason Verrett after he tore his Achilles in practice this week.

