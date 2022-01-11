49ers activate final CB off COVID-19 list, shuffle practice squad

The 49ers on Monday announced cornerback Deommodore Lenoir was placed back on the active roster after a stint on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The move came as part of a handful of roster moves revolving mostly around the practice squad.

Lenoir went on the COVID list ahead of the 49ers’ Week 18 game in Los Angeles and was forced to miss the contest. He’s been cleared now and should be ready to suit up for San Francisco’s playoff game Sunday in Dallas.

San Francisco also did some shuffling on the practice squad. They re-signed tight end Tanner Hudson who’s been with the 49ers’ practice squad for most of the year. He was recently released after a one-game stint on the active roster.

The 49ers also placed a trio of practice squad players on the COVID-19 list. Quarterback Tyler Bray, cornerback Luq Barcoo and fullback Josh Hokit are all out until they clear protocol.

