49ers activate Dre Greenlaw off IR to face Vikings in Week 12

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw will return to action Sunday for the first time since Week 1.

The 49ers on Saturday activated Greenlaw off injured reserve. Defensive end Dee Ford was not activated and will not be available for the 49ers' crucial Week 12 game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

Greenlaw sustained a core muscle injury in the team's season opener against the Detroit Lions and underwent surgery the following week. Greenlaw had a 39-yard interception return for a touchdown in the 49ers' Week 1 victory.

It remains to be seen whether Greenlaw will immediately fit back into his starting role in the 49ers' defense. Azeez Al-Shaair has started the past nine games in place of Greenlaw.

The 49ers opened Dee Ford’s practice window on Thursday. He went through a limited practice on Friday, coach Kyle Shanahan said.

Ford has missed 24 games since the 49ers acquired him in 2019 from the Kansas City Chiefs for a second-round draft pick. Ford has been unavailable due to knee, hamstring and back issues.

The 49ers placed him on injured reserve on Nov. 6.

On Friday, the 49ers ruled out running back JaMycal Hasty (ankle) for Sunday’s game.

Defensive lineman Maurice Hurst is listed as doubtful, while running back Elijah Mitchell is questionable after undergoing a procedure last week to insert a pin into the middle finger on his right hand.

