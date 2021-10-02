Breaking News:

49ers activate DL Maurice Hurst off Injured Reserve

Kyle Madson
·1 min read
In this article:
The 49ers’ defensive line will get some reinforcement on the interior with defensive lineman Maurice Hurst joining the active roster. The team officially activated him off Injured Reserve on Saturday. There was no corresponding move.

Hurst was signed this offseason after the Raiders let him go. He put together a nice training camp and was in line to be a key cog in the 49ers’ defensive front before a high ankle sprain in the second preseason game put Hurst on the sideline.

San Francisco kept him on the active roster and put him on IR after final roster cuts to ensure he could return in 2021. Hurst was required to spend a minimum of three weeks on IR, and he had his practice window opened Wednesday. The 49ers also opened the practice window for cornerback Davontae Harris.

The Raiders selected Hurst in Round 5 of the 2018 draft. In three years with Oakland/Las Vegas he started 17 of the 40 games he played. He posted 76 tackles with 8 tackles for loss and 8.0 sacks.

49ers vs. Seahawks preview and prediction with Seahawks Wire

