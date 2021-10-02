49ers activate DL Maurice Hurst off IR ahead of Week 4 vs. Seahawks

49ers activate DL Hurst off IR ahead of Seahawks game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers' defensive line is going to need all the help they can get against Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson on Sunday.

San Francisco and Seattle will face off in a Week 4 matchup at Levi's Stadium, and after a disappointing game against the Green Bay Packers last week, the 49ers' defensive line will look to rebound against the ever-elusive Wilson and the Seahawks offense.

Reinforcements are on the way as Maurice Hurst was activated off Injured Reserve.

The #49ers today activated DL Maurice Hurst from injured reserve. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) October 2, 2021

The 26-year-old defensive tackle was a fifth-round draft pick by the (then) Oakland Raiders, starting in 10 games his rookie season, four his second year, and three games last season.

Signed by San Francisco this spring, Hurst was likely headed towards a spot on the roster before suffering a high-ankle sprain in training camp.

Activating Hurst gives the 49ers even more depth up the middle on the defensive line. Facing off against Wilson, who is known to tire out opposing defensive units, Hurst might end up seeing some playing time.

