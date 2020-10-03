49ers activate Deebo Samuel, put Dee Ford and Jordan Reed on IR

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel is ready to make his 2020 debut.

The 49ers activated Samuel from injured reserve on Saturday, which puts him in position to play against the Eagles on Sunday night. Samuel broke his foot during the offseason and will be a welcome addition to the offense after posting 961 scrimmage yards and six touchdowns during his rookie season.

Samuel’s return came on the same day that the 49ers placed defensive end Dee Ford and tight end Jordan Reed on the injured reserve list. Ford has a back injury and Reed hurt his knee against the Giants last weekend.

The 49ers filled the other roster spot by signing running back Jamycal Hasty off the practice squad. He had two carries for nine yards in a temporary callup with Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman injured.

Cornerback Jamar Taylor and linebacker Joe Walker were also promoted from the practice squad and they will return there after the game.

