The 49ers are one of the teams who have a bye in Week Six. But when they get back to practice, they’ll be a little healthier in the secondary.

San Francisco has activated cornerback Davontae Harris off of injured reserve. Harris joined the team in August when San Francisco claimed him off waivers from Baltimore and went on IR at the start of the regular season.

Harris has appeared in 30 games with eight starts since entering the league in the fifth round of the 2018 draft.

As a corresponding roster move, the 49ers have cut cornerback Buster Skrine. Skrine signed with San Francisco at the end of September and appeared in the team’s Week Four loss to Seattle.

49ers activate Davontae Harris off IR, cut Buster Skrine originally appeared on Pro Football Talk