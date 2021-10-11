49ers activate Davontae Harris off IR, release Buster Skrine

49ers make move in secondary by activating Harris off IR originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers made a move Monday they anticipate will strengthen their depth in the defensive backfield.

The club activated cornerback Davontae Harris from injured reserve.

The 49ers created a spot on the 53-man roster with the release of veteran Buster Skrine, whom the 49ers signed two weeks ago. He played three snaps on special teams in Week 4 against the Seattle Seahawks and was inactive Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

Harris is a three-year veteran who broke into the NFL in 2018 as a fifth-round draft pick from Illinois State.

Harris appeared in 30 games with eight starts in his first three NFL seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens.

The 49ers claimed him off waivers on Aug. 17 from the Ravens. The 49ers kept Harris on their initial 51-man roster before placing him on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

The 49ers on Sunday started Emmanuel Moseley and Josh Norman at cornerback. Dontae Johnson was the team’s nickelback with K’Waun Williams out with a calf injury.

Dre Kirkpatrick, Deommodore Lenoir and Ambry Thomas are the 49ers’ other backup cornerbacks.

