49ers activate CB Samuel Womack, rule out DL Robert Beal

The 49ers activated cornerback Samuel Womack from injured reserve, making him available for tonight's game against the Seahawks.

Womack went on injured reserve Sept. 16 after injuring his MCL.

Womack, a fifth-round draft pick in 2022 from Toledo, returned to practice Nov. 6.

The 49ers waived cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles in a corresponding move. Jean-Charles, who has appeared in five games and totaled one tackle, has been dealing with a shoulder injury.

The 49ers also announced they elevated offensive linemen Jesse Davis and Corey Luciano from the practice squad with starting guards Aaron Banks (toe) and Spencer Burford (knee) questionable to play.

The team also ruled out defensive lineman Robert Beal Jr., who previously was questionable with a hamstring injury.