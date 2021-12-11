49ers activate Brian Hill from practice squad for Week 14 vs. Bengals

49ers activate running back Hill for game vs. Bengals originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

CINCINNATI -- Four days after signing with the 49ers’ practice squad, veteran running back Brian Hill is set to step on the field with his new team.

The 49ers on Saturday elevated Hill from the practice squad to serve in a backup role in the Week 14 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The 49ers also elevated cornerback Saivion Smith from the practice squad. Smith appeared in six games with the Dallas Cowboys last season. He is expected to see considerable playing time on special teams.

Jeff Wilson Jr. is likely to be the 49ers’ starting running back Sunday with leading rusher Elijah Mitchell ruled out for the game with a concussion and knee issue. Wilson played just two offensive snaps last week after his surgically repaired knee flared up on him.

“I thought he had a real good week,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said of Wilson. “I think stuff that was acting up on him last week was not a factor this week and he had three good days.”

JaMycal Hasty is likely to be the 49ers’ third-down back with Hill available for special teams and on offense, if needed.

Hill (6-foot-1, 220 pounds) appeared in 45 games over the past four seasons with Cincinnati and Atlanta.

He has 209 career rushing attempts for 982 yards (4.7 average) with three touchdowns. He also has 38 receptions for 313 yards and one touchdown.

The 49ers on Friday ruled out Mitchell, cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (ankle), special-teams player Trenton Cannon (concussion), linebacker Dre Greenlaw (groin) and defensive lineman Maurice Hurst (calf) due to injuries. Both Cannon and Moseley were placed on injured reserve Saturday.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel (groin) will be a game-day decision. Cornerback Dontae Johnson did not make the trip to Cincinnati with the team on Friday due to a personal reason, and was ruled out by the team on Saturday.

