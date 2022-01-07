49ers activate Ambry Thomas off COVID-19 reserve list

The 49ers activated rookie cornerback Ambry Thomas from the COVID-19 reserve list Friday, two days after he went on the list.

The team also announced it has waived tight end Tanner Hudson.

Thomas is among five 49ers defensive backs placed on the COVID-19 reserve list this week. Safety Jimmie Ward and cornerbacks K'Waun Williams, Dontae Johnson and Deommodore Lenoir remain on the list.

49ers General Manager John Lynch expressed optimism Friday that the team would get at least some of those players back in time for Sunday’s game against the Rams.

“I believe we will because the league altered their rules some time back when the CDC did as well,” Lynch said on KNBR, via Kirk Larrabee of 49erswebzone.com. “Our vaccination rate was as high as there is in the league, and I think we’ve also been the beneficiary of being in an area where so many people are vaccinated. Up until this last week, we hadn’t had one case, so this is the first time we’re dealing with it.”

The 49ers expect to have cornerback Emmanuel Moseley back from injured reserve for Sunday. He has rehabbed from a high-ankle sprain.

Thomas started the past four games and has 23 tackles in 11 overall appearances this season. He was a third-round selection of the 49ers.

