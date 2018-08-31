49ers acquire tackle Shon Coleman from Browns
The 49ers on Friday acquired offensive tackle Shon Coleman from the Cleveland Browns.
The 49ers will send the Browns a seventh-round pick in the 2019 draft, the Browns announced.
Coleman, 26, was a third-round pick (No. 76 overall) in the 2016 draft from Auburn. After appearing in seven games with no starts as a rookie, Coleman started all 16 games last season at right tackle.
Coleman (6-foot-5, 310 pounds) could be in line for consideration to be the 49ers' swing tackle. Veteran Garry Gilliam, who held that job last year, sustained a concussion three weeks ago and remains in the NFL's return-to-play protocol.