49ers acquire tackle Shon Coleman from Browns

As the 49ers look to cut down their roster to 53 players, they made an addition by trading with the Browns.

The 49ers on Friday acquired offensive tackle Shon Coleman from the Cleveland Browns.

The 49ers will send the Browns a seventh-round pick in the 2019 draft, the Browns announced.

Coleman, 26, was a third-round pick (No. 76 overall) in the 2016 draft from Auburn. After appearing in seven games with no starts as a rookie, Coleman started all 16 games last season at right tackle.

Coleman (6-foot-5, 310 pounds) could be in line for consideration to be the 49ers' swing tackle. Veteran Garry Gilliam, who held that job last year, sustained a concussion three weeks ago and remains in the NFL's return-to-play protocol.