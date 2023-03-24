49ers acquire kicker Zane Gonzalez in trade with Panthers, agent confirms

49ers acquire kicker Gonzalez from Panthers, agent confirms originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers appear to have found their replacement for veteran kicker Robbie Gould.

San Francisco announced Friday afternoon that it had completed a trade with the Carolina Panthers for veteran kicker Zane Gonzalez.

In exchange for the 27-year-old, the 49ers will be sending the Panthers late-round selections in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Gonzalez, a five-year NFL veteran, broke into the league as a seventh-round selection by the Cleveland Browns in 2017 before he was released and signed with the Arizona Cardinals midway through the 2018 season. Gonzalez played two more seasons with Arizona before signing with Carolina for the 2021 season.

After missing the entire 2022 season with a groin injury, Gonzalez joins a 49ers team looking to replace Gould after their longtime kicker announced earlier in the offseason that he would be playing elsewhere next season.

In his career, Gonzalez has made 91 of his 113 field-goal attempts (80.5 percent) and 127 of his 134 career point-after attempts (94.8 percent).

