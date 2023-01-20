Online sportsbooks are understandably omitting Brett Maher props for Cowboys-49ers
Nobody wants to go near Maher's yips.
49ers kicker Robbie Gould has never missed a kick in the playoffs in his career: He’s 25-for-25 on field goals in the playoffs, the best mark in NFL history, and he’s also 37-for-37 on extra points. After Gould went 4-for-4 on field goals and 3-for-3 on extra points in the 49ers’ playoff win over the [more]
Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan and Debbie Harry all team up on “Gonna Be You,” the new single from the movie “80 for Brady."
The Jaguars and the city of Jacksonville are sponsoring a team send-off to Kansas City on Friday, and a playoff watch party on Saturday.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster thinks Saturday's rematch against the Jacksonville Jaguars will be a 'good game.'
Denny Carter looks at ways to stack Divisional Round games in DFS tournaments this weekend. (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)
We predicted (and saw) some upsets in the Wild Card games of the NFL playoffs. We're predicting one huge upset in the Divisional Playoff games.
The son of Art Briles will replace Garrett Riley.
Brett Maher missed only three extra points in the regular season, going 50-of-53. Two of those were blocks. In Monday’s victory over the Bucs, the Cowboys kicker missed an NFL record four extra points. Cowboys special teams coach John Fassel had some possible explanations for his kicker’s terrible, horrible no good, very bad day. Two [more]
Eight teams remain after a pulsating Super Wild Card Weekend. Which four teams advance to the conference finals?
The coaching staff changes in Tampa are not limited to the offensive side of the ball. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bucs have fired assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust. The word comes after the team dispatched offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, wide receivers coach Kevin Garver, and running backs coach Todd McNair. [more]
Brock Purdy developed a bad habit against the Seahawks and got away with it. He has to fix it quick against Dallas and the best defense he's faced all year.
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL playoff matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers.
Former NLF player Derek Wolfe says he killed a mountain lion that was "wreaking havoc in a rural Colorado neighborhood" with a bow and arrow.
Super Bowl champion and Hall of Fame coach-turned-NFL analyst for NBC Sports Football Night in America Tony Dungy broke down why he believes the 49ers will come out on top over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers could force his way out of town this offseason. What teams make sense for the four-time MVP? Lets take a look.
In our first Bears free-agency primer, we look at potential targets at defensive tackle, offensive tackle, and interior offensive line.
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL playoff matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills.
Sure the Eagles have a bright future, but there are reasons why their best chance for a Super Bowl could be this season.
Eric Weddle said Thursday that the Bengals "got outplayed" and "should have lost to the Ravens" in their wild-card game.
In the divisional round edition of Four Verts, Charles McDonald asks if the Giants have a chance, if the 49ers have any bad options at QB, and if Mike Tomlin just loves dialing up the difficulty on himself.