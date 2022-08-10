49ers' Aaron Banks, Spencer Burford have impressed Trent Williams at guard

Banks, Burford have impressed Williams during training camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers have veteran tackle Trent Williams anchoring the offensive line. However, there’s young but inexperienced talent on the inside protecting first-year quarterback Trey Lance.

Over the past two drafts, San Francisco spent picks adding to the interior part of their offensive line. In the 2021 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected Aaron Banks out of Notre Dame in the second round.

Williams spoke with KNBR’s “Papa & Lund” on Tuesday, where he shed some insight into how the second-year offensive lineman is progressing ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

“It’s not a lot that he don’t know,” Williams said. “So I think Aaron is poised to take that big leap as a second-year player. It’s not going to be handed to him. It’s going to be pretty tough, and that’s what we’re here for, to help them through it.”

The other pick that the 49ers spent on improving their guard position was University of Texas at San Antonio product Spencer Burford in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Despite Burford being a rookie, Williams is impressed with the 22-year-old offensive lineman, who didn’t play at a power five conference and is making the jump from Conference USA football to the NFL.

“So we’re asking him to do a lot, and he’s been coming on beautifully,” Williams said. “The confidence he has and the ability to throw his hands and throw caution to the wind.

“I think his athleticism moving down to guard, being fleet of foot, being able to get up to the second level, I mean, it’s only a matter of time before he takes that leap and is close to being his full potential.”

Although there’s raw talent on the offensive line, Williams sees the potential in some of the young players the 49ers have in the group who will have the task of protecting Lance.

Furthermore, Williams appears to be a fan of the young players on the team. Recently, the 34-year-old praised Lance, as he now has to protect his blind side this season, and stated that the 22-year-old gives the group belief that he’s the right guy under center.

“He’s given everybody confidence,” Williams told NFL Network last week. “He’s giving everybody confidence in his ability and his poise, the way he commands to huddle.”

The 49ers now expect that their mix of youth and experience can be enough to get them to Super Bowl LVII and, this time, win the game.

