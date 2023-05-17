49ers 90-man roster by position

The 49ers officially signed all of their draft picks and undrafted free agents, and with a handful of free agent additions have reached the 90-player for their offseason roster.

This group of 90 will be tweaked and reworked over the course of the offseason as injuries crop up, players become available, or the team feels it needs to fill specific needs on the roster.

For the 2023 season the NFL eliminated the multiple roster cut days. Previously teams had to make cuts in three waves with the maximum roster size getting reduced after each preseason game. Now they’ll do one big cut from 90 to 53 which must be done by Aug. 29.

Here’s a position-by-position look at the 90-man roster, which will be updated as moves happen through the offseason. Rookies are in italics:

Quarterback

Brock Purdy

Trey Lance

Sam Darnold

Brandon Allen

Running back

Christian McCaffrey

Elijah Mitchell

Jordan Mason

Tyrion Davis-Price

Ronald Awatt

Khalan Laborn

Fullback

Kyle Juszczyk

Jack Colletto

Wide receiver

Deebo Samuel

Brandon Aiyuk

Jauan Jennings

Ray-Ray McCloud

Ronnie Bell

Danny Gray

Chris Conley

Willie Snead

Tay Martin

Dazz Newsome

Shae Wyatt

Isaiah Winstead

Tight end

George Kittle

Charlie Woerner

Cameron Latu

Brayden Willis

Ross Dwelley

Troy Fumagalli

Offensive line

Trent Williams

Colton McKivitz

Spencer Burford

Aaron Banks

Jake Brendel

Jaylon Moore

Matt Pryor

Leroy Watson

Jon Feliciano

Nick Zakelj

Jason Poe

Keith Ismael

Alfredo Gutierrez

Ilm Manning

Joey Fisher

Corey Luciano



Defensive line

Nick Bosa

Drake Jackson

Arik Armstead

Javon Hargrave

Javon Kinlaw

Austin Bryant

Clelin Ferrell

Robert Beal Jr.

Alex Barrett

Kevin Givens

Kerry Hyder

Marlon Davidson

Kalia Davis

T.Y. McGill

Spencer Waege

Linebacker

Fred Warner

Dre Greenlaw

Oren Burks

Marcelino McCrary-Ball

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Curtis Robinson

Dee Winters

Jalen Graham

Mariano Sori-Marin

Cornerback

Charvarius Ward

Deommodore Lenoir

Isaiah Oliver

Samuel Womack

Ambry Thomas

Qwuantrezz Knight

Darrell Luter Jr.

AJ Parker

D’Shawn Jamison

Safety

Talanoa Hufanga

Tashaun Gipson

Ji’Ayir Brown

George Odum

Myles Hartsfield

Tayler Hawkins

Avery Young

Specialists

K Jake Moody

P Mitch Wishnowsky

LS Taybor Pepper

K Zane Gonzalez

