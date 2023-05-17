49ers 90-man roster by position
The 49ers officially signed all of their draft picks and undrafted free agents, and with a handful of free agent additions have reached the 90-player for their offseason roster.
This group of 90 will be tweaked and reworked over the course of the offseason as injuries crop up, players become available, or the team feels it needs to fill specific needs on the roster.
For the 2023 season the NFL eliminated the multiple roster cut days. Previously teams had to make cuts in three waves with the maximum roster size getting reduced after each preseason game. Now they’ll do one big cut from 90 to 53 which must be done by Aug. 29.
Here’s a position-by-position look at the 90-man roster, which will be updated as moves happen through the offseason. Rookies are in italics:
Quarterback
Brock Purdy
Trey Lance
Sam Darnold
Brandon Allen
Running back
Christian McCaffrey
Elijah Mitchell
Jordan Mason
Tyrion Davis-Price
Ronald Awatt
Khalan Laborn
Fullback
Wide receiver
Deebo Samuel
Brandon Aiyuk
Jauan Jennings
Ray-Ray McCloud
Ronnie Bell
Danny Gray
Chris Conley
Willie Snead
Tay Martin
Dazz Newsome
Shae Wyatt
Isaiah Winstead
Tight end
George Kittle
Charlie Woerner
Cameron Latu
Brayden Willis
Ross Dwelley
Troy Fumagalli
Offensive line
Trent Williams
Colton McKivitz
Spencer Burford
Aaron Banks
Jake Brendel
Jaylon Moore
Matt Pryor
Leroy Watson
Jon Feliciano
Nick Zakelj
Jason Poe
Keith Ismael
Alfredo Gutierrez
Ilm Manning
Joey Fisher
Corey Luciano
Defensive line
Nick Bosa
Drake Jackson
Arik Armstead
Javon Hargrave
Javon Kinlaw
Austin Bryant
Clelin Ferrell
Robert Beal Jr.
Alex Barrett
Kevin Givens
Kerry Hyder
Marlon Davidson
Kalia Davis
T.Y. McGill
Spencer Waege
Linebacker
Fred Warner
Dre Greenlaw
Oren Burks
Marcelino McCrary-Ball
Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
Curtis Robinson
Dee Winters
Jalen Graham
Mariano Sori-Marin
Cornerback
Charvarius Ward
Deommodore Lenoir
Isaiah Oliver
Samuel Womack
Ambry Thomas
Qwuantrezz Knight
Darrell Luter Jr.
AJ Parker
D’Shawn Jamison
Safety
Talanoa Hufanga
Tashaun Gipson
Ji’Ayir Brown
George Odum
Myles Hartsfield
Tayler Hawkins
Avery Young
Specialists
K Jake Moody
P Mitch Wishnowsky
LS Taybor Pepper
K Zane Gonzalez