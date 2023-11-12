49ers up 7-0 after Brock Purdy hits Brandon Aiyuk for a touchdown

Football coaches generally don't recommend rolling left and throwing back across the field, but it worked out for 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy to open Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

It looked like Purdy would take off and run on a first down from the Jacksonville 13-yard-line, but he pulled up just before the line of scrimmage and let a pass fly toward the back of the end zone. The ball found wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and the 49ers are up 7-0 with 11:34 left to play in the first quarter.

Purdy was 3-of-3 for 51 yards on the drive and the biggest gainer was a 29-yarder to tight end George Kittle.

The 49ers forced a three-and-out to open the game. Arik Armstead ensured the Jaguars would punt by sacking Trevor Lawrence on third down.