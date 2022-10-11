49ers work out 6 players, including a couple familiar faces

The 49ers are about due to do some roster shuffling with a new wave of injuries moving players to IR and a couple of practice squad spots opening up with PS players being moved to the active roster.

San Francisco on Monday worked out six players – all linemen on each side of the ball – after injuries badly damaged their depth on both lines.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan on Monday told reporters in a conference call that the club would also work out some kickers while K Robbie Gould deals with a knee bruise. The kicker workouts wouldn’t likely happen until Tuesday.

DL Kevin Atkins

The 49ers signed Atkins as an undrafted rookie following this year’s draft. He spent most of the offseason with San Francisco. With the 49ers searching for some interior DL depth, a player who already knows the defense and coaching staff some could have a leg up. He posted 141 tackles, 31 tackles for loss and 16.5 sacks in five seasons at Fresno State.

DL Sheldon Day

Day is another familiar face. He was with the 49ers for part of the 2017 season, all of 2018 and all of 2019 before moving on to the Colts and Browns over the next two years. The 49ers leaned on Day quite a bit as an interior piece of their defensive line rotation when they went to the Super Bowl in 2019. He was with the Browns at the start of camp this year, but was cut in mid-August. In three years with the 49ers Day played in 34 games and put up 26 tackles, 4.0 sacks, nine tackles for loss and three pass breakups.

DE Austin Edwards

This is Edwards’ second workout with San Francisco since late August of this year. He was an undrafted rookie with the Falcons after the 2020 draft. The Chiefs added him off the Falcons practice squad in January of 2021. He was with the Chiefs’ practice squad all of last year as well before being released during at first cuts this year. An injury to Nick Bosa could thin out their DE depth, so bringing an extra body in would make sense.

DL T.Y. McGill

McGill has been around the NFL since 2015 when he was a UDFA with Seattle. Since then he’s been with eight teams and most recently was in camp with the Vikings. In 46 career games he has 35 tackles and 5.5 sacks. This would be another veteran DL piece likely for San Francisco’s practice squad after Akeem Spence was added to the roster.

OL Rashod Hill

In-house offensive line depth is thin for a 49ers club that’s beat up along he offensive front. Hill signed with the Jaguars in 2016 as a UDFA from Southern Mississippi. He’s played in 74 games across six years with 22 starts all for the Vikings. Hill spent this offseason with the Commanders before being released at second roster cuts.

OT Kendall Lamm

Lamm has been in the NFL for seven seasons with the Texans, Browns and Titans. In 86 games he’s made 28 starts. Last season with Tennessee he started just one of the 12 games he played. His only full-time starting gig came with the Texans in 2018 when he had 13 starts in 15 games.

