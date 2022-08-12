49ers 53-man roster projection entering 2022 NFL preseason opener

Maiocco's 53-man 49ers roster projection before preseason opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- After two weeks of practices to open training camp, the 49ers will finally line up against some new faces.

The 49ers have preseason games against Green Bay, Minnesota and Houston, along with two joint practices against the Vikings over a 14-day period beginning Friday night at Levi’s Stadium.

There are plenty of opportunities for players to step up and make their cases for spots on the 49ers’ 53-man roster to open the season.

Right now, here is one person’s projection of the team that will enter the regular season:

Quarterback

Making the cut (2): Trey Lance, Nate Sudfeld

In the mix: Brock Purdy

Other: Jimmy Garoppolo

There probably is not a whole lot of wiggle room on this group. Lance and Sudfeld have the top two spots locked down. Purdy is likely ticketed for the practice squad — unless the 49ers like someone better who shakes free after final cuts.

Garoppolo is left twisting in the wind. He is a starting-caliber quarterback without a team. He continues to build strength in his surgically repaired throwing shoulder with his throwing program on a side field. The club still has hopes of trading him, while also making sure to keep him away (for as long as possible) from a team that might play the 49ers early in the season.

Running back

Making the cut (5): Elijah Mitchell, Kyle Juszczyk, Ty Davis-Price, Trey Sermon, Jeff Wilson Jr.

In the mix: JaMycal Hasty, Jordan Mason, Josh Hokit

The 49ers have a good group of running backs led by Mitchell, who averaged 4.7 yards per carry, and Juszczyk, the team’s Pro Bowl fullback.

The team has good depth behind Mitchell, which is important with his running style contributing to a variety of injuries last season.

Davis-Price and Sermon are players the 49ers nabbed with third-round draft picks the past two years. Wilson looks like he is all the way back from a knee injury that limited him last year.

Wide receiver

Making the cut (5): Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings, Ray-Ray McCloud, Danny Gray

In the mix: Willie Snead, KeeSean Johnson, Marcus Johnson, Austin Mack, Tay Martin, Malik Turner

The 49ers’ top three receivers look good with Samuel, Aiyuk and Jennings. McCloud and Gray bring the element of speed to the offense, which is important with Lance’s deep-passing ability.

Jennings is a big, tough target on third downs and in the red zone. McCloud figures to be the team’s top return man. He also has shown flashes as a slot receiver. If Gray can find consistency, he could carve out a role for a dozen snaps a game as a vertical threat.

Tight end

Making the cut (4): George Kittle, Charlie Woerner, Ross Dwelley, Tyler Kroft

In the mix: Tanner Hudson, Troy Fumagalli

Injured reserve: Jordan Matthews (knee)

The 49ers have kept four tight ends on their roster in the past, so there’s a good chance they will do that again. There’s quite a drop-off in overall production after Kittle, but that’s understandable when you’re taking about one of the best players at his position in the NFL.

Woerner has yet to practice this summer, but his workout load is increasing as he undergoes physical therapy following surgery to repair a core muscle. The 49ers believe he should be ready for the start of the regular season. Blocking and special teams could determine the fourth spot.

Offensive line

Making the cut (8): Trent Williams, Aaron Banks, Daniel Brunskill, Spencer Burford, Mike McGlinchey, Jake Brendel, Colton McKivitz, Jaylon Moore

In the mix: Jason Poe, Nick Zakelj, Justin Skule, Keaton Sutherland, Dohnovan West, Sam Schlueter, Alfredo Gutierrez

Poe, an undrafted player from Mercer, and Zakelj, a sixth-round draft pick from Fordham, will get their chances to prove they deserve spots on the 53-man roster.

Right now, they are front-runners for the practice squad. But if they look good in the preseason games, they could increase the pressure for the 49ers not take any chances of losing them.

McKivitz has seemingly wrapped up a roster spot with a very strong training camp. Moore has moved back to tackle, where he will continue his challenge for one of the top backup positions.

Defensive line

Making the cut (10): Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead, Javon Kinlaw, Samson Ebukam, Drake Jackson, Kevin Givens, Charles Omenihu, Kemoko Turay, Jordan Willis, Kerry Hyder Jr.

In the mix: Hassan Ridgeway, Robert Nkemdiche, Kevin Atkins, Alex Barrett, Tomasi Laulile

Active/NFI: Kalia Davis (knee)

Injured reserve: Maurice Hurst (biceps)

Willis has come on strong during training camp and appears to have placed himself in good position for role in the 49ers’ defensive line rotation.

Hyder, Ridgeway and Nkemdiche are players with a lot of NFL experience. But it seems unlikely all of them will receive good news on cut-down day. The 49ers have extraordinary depth along the defensive line, and some difficult decisions loom.

Linebacker

Making the cut (5): Fred Warner, Dre Greenlaw, Azeez Al-Shaair, Oren Burks, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

In the mix: Jeremiah Gemmel, Marcelino McCrary-Ball, Segun Olubi, Curtis Robinson

The 49ers have every reason to like this group of linebackers. Warner is one of the best in the game. Greenlaw and Al-Shaair are very good all-around players who figure to split time on third downs.

Burks and Flannigan-Fowles are solid backups who should be able to make plays on special teams. The onus falls on the other players here to convince the 49ers to retain a sixth linebacker.

Defensive back

Making the cut (11): Charvarius Ward, Emmanuel Moseley, Jason Verrett, Jimmie Ward, Talanoa Hufanga, Tarvarius Moore, Darqueze Dennard, Deommodore Lenoir, Ambry Thomas, Sam Womack, George Odum

In the mix: Dontae Johnson, Tariq Castro-Fields, Ka’dar Hollman, Qwuantrezz Knight, Taylor Hawkins Ken Crowley

Injured reserve: Leon O’Neal Jr. (groin)

Verrett is currently on the physically-unable-to-perform list, and they could decide to keep him on that list to open the regular season. That way, the 49ers could retain around either Johnson, Castro-Fields or Hollman.

Charvarius Ward and Moseley got off to great starts at camp. But, now, both are nursing injuries that could keep them out until the start of the regular season. That will give some of the younger cornerbacks some valuable action.

Prediction: At some point, Johnson will find his way back onto the 53-man roster, and he will be asked to fill a significant role.

The 49ers have much better depth in their defensive backfield from a year ago, and this is another area of the team that does not have easy answers. Ultimately, the final roster spots will come down to numbers at defensive back, defensive line, offensive line and wide receiver.

Special teams

Making the cut (3): Robbie Gould, Mitch Wishnowsky, Taybor Pepper

In the mix: None

The 49ers are not even messing around at kicker, punter and long-snapper. They bring these three specialists to training camp. There’s zero roster drama here.

