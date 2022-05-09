49ers 53-man roster projection 1.0: Post NFL-draft edition

The roster-alteration portion of 49ers’ offseason has wrapped and now they’re onto preparations for the regular season.

With free agency and the NFL draft behind us, we took a step back to survey the team’s 90-man roster and made our first guess at what the 53-man roster might look like after final cuts:

Quarterback (2)

Trey Lance

Nate Sudfeld

It’s something close to zero chance Jimmy Garoppolo is on the roster.

Running back (4)

Elijah Mitchell

Trey Sermon

Tyrion Davis-Price*

Jeff Wilson Jr.

This group may change 10 times between May and the end of training camp. There’ll be a very fun roster battle playing out in the backfield during the preseason.

Fullback (1)

Kyle Juszczyk

Obviously.

Wide receiver (5)

Deebo Samuel

Brandon Aiyuk

Jauan Jennings

Ray-Ray McCloud

Danny Gray*

There’s a chance one of the other seven wide receivers on the 90-man roster sneak in here, but ideally this is what the 49ers’ receiving corps would look like going into the regular season with Gray taking on at least a small offensive role.

Tight end (4)

George Kittle

Charlie Woerner

Ross Dwelley

Jordan Matthews

It’s fun to imagine Matthews making it in the NFL as a tight end so we’re going to roll with that for now.

Offensive line (9)

Trent Williams

Mike McGlinchey

Colton McKivitz

Daniel Brunskill

Aaron Banks

Jaylon Moore

Spencer Burford*

Alex Mack

Jake Brendel



This is another group that could look dramatically different at various times throughout camp. The 49ers are surely hoping Banks steps into a starting role this year.

Defensive line (10)

Nick Bosa

Samson Ebukam

Drake Jackson*

Charles Omenihu

Kerry Hyder

Kemoko Turay

Arik Armstead

Javon Kinlaw

Kevin Givens

Kalia Davis

There are tons of moving parts on the defensive line and versatility could wind up being the deciding factor for the coaching staff.

Linebacker (5)

Fred Warner

Dre Greenlaw

Azeez Al-Shaair

Oren Burks

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

This group feels mostly set with a prioritization on special teams on the back of the depth chart.

Cornerback (6)

Charvarius Ward

Emmanuel Moseley

Ambry Thomas

Jason Verrett

Darqueze Dennard

Samuel Womack*

The good news for San Francisco is no matter how this group shakes out they’re going to have five or six NFL-caliber cornerbacks.

Safety (4)

Jimmie Ward

Tarvarius Moore

Talanoa Hufanga

George Odum

With Jaquiski Tartt all but ruled out by Kyle Shanahan this seems to be the safety group going into camp and it’s hard to imagine a ton of changes coming.

Specialists (3)

Robbie Gould

Mitch Wishnowsky

Taybor Pepper

Easy calls here. There’s no competition on the roster.

