49ers 53-man roster projection 1.0: Post NFL-draft edition
The roster-alteration portion of 49ers’ offseason has wrapped and now they’re onto preparations for the regular season.
With free agency and the NFL draft behind us, we took a step back to survey the team’s 90-man roster and made our first guess at what the 53-man roster might look like after final cuts:
Quarterback (2)
It’s something close to zero chance Jimmy Garoppolo is on the roster.
Running back (4)
Elijah Mitchell
Trey Sermon
Tyrion Davis-Price*
Jeff Wilson Jr.
This group may change 10 times between May and the end of training camp. There’ll be a very fun roster battle playing out in the backfield during the preseason.
Fullback (1)
Obviously.
Wide receiver (5)
Deebo Samuel
Brandon Aiyuk
Jauan Jennings
Ray-Ray McCloud
Danny Gray*
There’s a chance one of the other seven wide receivers on the 90-man roster sneak in here, but ideally this is what the 49ers’ receiving corps would look like going into the regular season with Gray taking on at least a small offensive role.
Tight end (4)
George Kittle
Charlie Woerner
Ross Dwelley
Jordan Matthews
It’s fun to imagine Matthews making it in the NFL as a tight end so we’re going to roll with that for now.
Offensive line (9)
Trent Williams
Mike McGlinchey
Colton McKivitz
Daniel Brunskill
Aaron Banks
Jaylon Moore
Spencer Burford*
Alex Mack
Jake Brendel
This is another group that could look dramatically different at various times throughout camp. The 49ers are surely hoping Banks steps into a starting role this year.
Defensive line (10)
Nick Bosa
Samson Ebukam
Drake Jackson*
Charles Omenihu
Kerry Hyder
Kemoko Turay
Arik Armstead
Javon Kinlaw
Kevin Givens
Kalia Davis
There are tons of moving parts on the defensive line and versatility could wind up being the deciding factor for the coaching staff.
Linebacker (5)
Fred Warner
Dre Greenlaw
Azeez Al-Shaair
Oren Burks
Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
This group feels mostly set with a prioritization on special teams on the back of the depth chart.
Cornerback (6)
Charvarius Ward
Emmanuel Moseley
Ambry Thomas
Jason Verrett
Darqueze Dennard
Samuel Womack*
The good news for San Francisco is no matter how this group shakes out they’re going to have five or six NFL-caliber cornerbacks.
Safety (4)
Jimmie Ward
Tarvarius Moore
Talanoa Hufanga
George Odum
With Jaquiski Tartt all but ruled out by Kyle Shanahan this seems to be the safety group going into camp and it’s hard to imagine a ton of changes coming.
Specialists (3)
Robbie Gould
Mitch Wishnowsky
Taybor Pepper
Easy calls here. There’s no competition on the roster.
