49ers 53-man roster projection 2.0: Pre-preseason edition

With the 49ers’ training camp in full swing, we’ve gotten a few roster moves and some nuggets from practice that caused some sizable changes to our post-draft 53-man roster projection.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan and his coaching staff have their work cut out for them during the preseason as they try and sift through a bunch roster battles and players vying for spots on the back of the roster.

Here’s a look at our latest 53-man roster prediction prior to the 49ers’ preseason opener Saturday vs. the Chiefs.

Quarterback (3)

Jimmy Garoppolo Trey Lance Nate Sudfeld Our pre-camp projections had Josh Rosen as the third QB, but the 2018 first-round pick has struggled after a strong start to camp. Success in preseason games may ultimately determine who snags that final roster spot.

Running back (4)

Raheem Mostert Trey Sermon Wayne Gallman Elijah Mitchell Jeff Wilson Jr. got hurt in OTAs so he comes off the roster for now. Mitchell, a sixth-round pick this year, has caught the eye of some reporters in camp because of his speed. Second-year undrafted free agent JaMycal Hasty is also in the mix here going into the preseason.

Fullback (1)

Kyle Juszczyk Second-year UDFA Josh Hokit is the other fullback in camp. Shanahan said he needs to see Hokit in games before determining a role for him, although it's hard to believe the 49ers keep two fullbacks. They may aim to get Hokit to the practice squad where he can work as insurance in case Juszczyk is unavailable.

Wide receiver (6)

Brandon Aiyuk Deebo Samuel Trent Sherfield Mohamed Sanu Nsimba Webster Richie James Jr. Jalen Hurd's name is the most notable absence here. He's not gotten a ton of work in team drills, and given how little he's played over his two years in the league, that'll be key to him earning a roster spot. Outside of Aiyuk and Samuel the receiver depth chart is pretty malleable. Sherfield seems like a lock though given his special teams ability and some flashes at receiver in camp.

Tight end (3)

George Kittle Ross Dwelley Charlie Woerner The 49ers may opt for a fourth tight end, which is where receiver-turned-tight end Jordan Matthews and MyCole Pruitt both fit in. Pruitt is dealing with a calf injury though and hasn't been on the field since the start of camp, and Matthews never played the position before this offseason. Joshua Perkins is also on the roster after joining the club early in camp following the release of UDFA Josh Pederson.

Offensive line (9)

Trent Williams Laken Tomlinson Alex Mack Aaron Banks Mike McGlinchey Daniel Brunskill Jaylon Moore Colton McKivitz Shon Coleman No changes here from our last projection. Tom Compton is in the mix at right guard and could land a roster spot ahead of Coleman, who hasn't played since a season-ending injury in the preseason opener back in 2019. He also opted out of the 2020 campaign. One interesting note from reporters at camp is that Moore has been playing tackle, which he played in college. The expectation was he'd kick inside for the 49ers, but the Athletic's Matt Barrows wrote that the fifth-round pick is acquitting himself well at his original position.

Defensive line (8)

Nick Bosa Dee Ford Samson Ebukam Javon Kinlaw Arik Armstead DJ Jones Maurice Hurst Kevin Givens Arden Key Ford was left off our last projection because of injury concerns, but he's in camp and working toward a full workload. Having him on the roster dramatically improves their defensive end depth. Key is having a nice camp too and could sneak in as some additional help on the edge. Defensive tackle Zach Kerr is still very much in the mix to land a roster spot by the time the dust settles on roster battles.

Linebacker (5)

Fred Warner Dre Greenlaw Azeez Al-Shaair Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles Marcell Harris An injury to Al-Shaair briefly put his status for the start of the season in jeopardy, but he's on track to be ready for the opener per Shanahan. Harris is the new name here. He's played safety since the 49ers took him in the sixth round of the 2018 draft, but he's lining up exclusively at linebacker in camp. Positional versatility plus special teams ability is a good way to carve out a roster spot.

Cornerback (6)

Jason Verrett Emmanuel Moseley K'Waun Williams Ambry Thomas Deommodore Lenoir Dontae Johnson This is a tough group to figure out because nobody behind Verrett, Moseley and Williams have asserted themselves as must-haves on the roster. Johnson is one of their most experienced corners and he helps on special teams. The quality of the 49ers' secondary depth will depend entirely on how the rookies develop.

Safety (5)

Jimmie Ward Jaquiski Tartt Talanoa Hufanga Tavon Wilson Tony Jefferson Tarvarius Moore's Achilles injury put a dent in the 49ers' safety depth, but Wilson has run with the starting unit for most of camp and Tartt re-signed on a one-year deal after holding down the starting strong safety job for the last four years. They may decide to only keep four, but five works for now.

Specialists (3)

Robbie Gould Mitch Wishnowsky Taybor Pepper No changes here.

