49ers 3rd-round pick Trey Sermon signs rookie contract

Trey Sermon and the 49ers agreed to terms on the third-round pick’s rookie contract. The team announced the official signing Wednesday. The standard four-year pact is worth $4.87 million.

San Francisco selected Sermon with the No. 88 pick in the 2021 draft after dealing a pair of fourth-round picks to the Rams to move up for the former Oklahoma and Ohio State star.

Sermon played three years for the Sooners before finishing his college career with one season suiting up for the Buckeyes. In 45 college games he posted 2,946 yards and 26 touchdowns on 455 carries. He was the first running back selected by the 49ers since they took Utah’s Joe Williams in the fourth round of the 2017 draft.

The 49ers have now signed six of their eight draft picks. Only first-round pick Trey Lance and third-round choice Ambry Thomas haven’t put pen to paper on their rookie deals.