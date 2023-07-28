49ers 3rd-round pick K Jake Moody perfect in training camp debut

The 49ers aren’t holding a competition at kicker despite having two on their training camp roster. Third-round pick (No. 99 overall) Jake Moody, barring some sort of catastrophe, is going to be San Francisco’s kicker. Moody got off to a good start Thursday in his first NFL training camp practice.

After missing Wednesday’s session with a scheduled day off, Moody was perfect on five attempts per ESPN’s Nick Wagoner.

The rookie kicker connected on a 33-yard try, two 38-yarders, a 43-yarder, and a 51-yarder to cap Day 2 of camp.

Veteran kicker Zane Gonzalez hit his lone, 41-yard attempt.

Moody’s first real test will come in a regular season game setting when there’s actual pressure, but the team is very confident in his mental makeup. That’s a key reason they took him with a top 100 pick (No. 99 overall, in case you forgot).

For now though connecting on practice kicks will suffice. It’s a good sign insofar as he’s not missing the easy ones, and that’s as good a start as a rookie kicker can have.

