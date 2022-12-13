49ers 35, Bucs 7: Postgame reaction from Tom Brady, Todd Bowles and more

It was an ugly one for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, as they fell 35-7 on the road against the San Francisco 49ers.

After the game, head coach Todd Bowles, quarterback Tom Brady, and other members of the team reacted to the blowout loss:

Video: Todd Bowles says the Bucs were outcoached and “got our ass kicked” on offense and defense in 35-7 loss to 49ers. pic.twitter.com/althKR9dxC — Greg Auman (@gregauman) December 12, 2022

"As a team, as a group, we have to buckle down and decide what our fate is in the next few weeks." 🗣️: HC Todd Bowles pic.twitter.com/cuPG5p5OCX — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 12, 2022

"You have to put the work in, dig deep and keep fighting." 🗣️: @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/0bINVs7KBH — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 12, 2022

Tom Brady on suffering a 35-7 loss to the 49ers in his return hind before 100 family members and friends. pic.twitter.com/y2uhUQJolB — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) December 12, 2022

Video: Tom Brady talks about all that went wrong in Bucs’ 35-7 loss to 49ers. pic.twitter.com/VN0RoUjVhz — Greg Auman (@gregauman) December 12, 2022

Video: Mike Evans says Todd Bowles is right, that the Bucs must decide what kind of team they are and stop the inconsistent up-and-down play. pic.twitter.com/IIpGZgZmHs — Greg Auman (@gregauman) December 12, 2022

Video: Asked about Tom Brady’s homecoming, Todd Bowles says they play for the team and not just any one player, and the entire team (and coaches) contributed to the loss. pic.twitter.com/fAGtLSMbf9 — Greg Auman (@gregauman) December 12, 2022

Bucs coach Todd Bowles said rookie Deven Thompkins gave them a spark in his first NFL game as a kick returner pic.twitter.com/TIvXqdl8HB — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) December 12, 2022

