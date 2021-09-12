49ers take 31-10 lead into halftime
The 49ers opened the game with an error, but they haven’t made too many others through one half of play against the Lions.
Trey Lance threw a touchdown, Dre Greenlaw returned an interception for another and the 49ers are running away with things at Ford Field. That was enough to stake the Niners to a 31-10 lead at halftime of the season opener.
After the 49ers fumbled a snap to open the game, Lance took snaps on two plays on the next drive. The second of those snaps saw him hit Trent Sherfield for a touchdown that put the 49ers up 7-0. Sixth-round pick Elijah Mitchell and JaMycal Hasty added rushing touchdowns and Greenlaw stepped in front of a Jared Goff pass with just over a minute left in the half to put the 49ers firmly in control.
Jimmy Garoppolo is 9-of-10 for 136 yards, so it’s been a good afternoon for both of the team’s quarterbacks. They did lose Raheem Mostert to a knee injury, but Mitchell has done well in his NFL debut and the offense looks as good as one could hope for in the opener.
Goff is 15-of-20 for 91 yards and hit T.J. Hockenson for a touchdown, but he’s been sacked twice in addition to the interception and the score should put a target on his back for the 49ers pass rush once the teams are back on the field.
