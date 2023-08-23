49ers have 3 options with QB Trey Lance

The 49ers are set to name quarterback Sam Darnold as the backup to starting QB Brock Purdy according to a report from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

That move throws into doubt the future of 2021 No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance, who is now officially in the third-string QB spot heading into his third NFL season.

Pelissero reported the 49ers are exploring all options in regards to Lance, so let’s run through exactly what those options are:

Keep him

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The first option is simply holding onto Lance as third QB. This might be the most logical choice since he costs less than $10 million against the cap. He’d also be a fine insurance option since the club has needed three-plus QBs in four of Kyle Shanahan’s six seasons as head coach. Holding onto a talented player at that spot might not be a bad idea.

If he does wind up needing to step in and start it would give him the opportunity to play in games without a ton of pressure. It would also give the team a chance to really see what they have with him if he starts a handful of games in a row.

Release him

(Photo by Loren Elliott/Getty Images)

This feels like the least likely of the three options. Cutting Lance would be expensive and it would come with no cap relief.

In 2023 it would cost them $14.612 million against the cap with no savings. Then in 2024 they’d carry a $10.851 million dead cap hit with no savings.

They’d also be letting go of a QB who’s shown signs of growth in his two preseason games, and just letting QBs with potential walk would be an unadvisable tactic for a team that’s had so many injury problems at the position the last six years.

Trade him

(Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

A trade would be a reasonable outcome for the 49ers depending on what the market looks like. Let’s start with the financial side of it.

Trading Lance would cost them $5.54 million against the cap in each of the next two years. However, they’d save $3.76 million this year and $5.31 million next year. Those extra few million could be valuable for a team already projected to be nearly $13 million above the projected salary cap next season, per Over the Cap.

There’s a question of value though. Lance as the third QB has some value for San Francisco given his raw ability and knowledge of the offense. That would certainly hold more value to them this year than a mid-round pick in next year’s draft.

However, if a team is willing to part with a Day 1 or 2 draft pick or a player the 49ers believe can help their roster this year, it may become easier to part ways with the former No. 3 overall selection.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire