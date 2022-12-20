49ers work out 3 defensive backs ahead of Week 16 preparations

The 49ers on Monday worked out a trio of defensive backs. While San Francisco is dealing with some injuries in their secondary, all of their health concerns are at cornerback. Two of the three players who worked out for them Monday don’t have much, if any, experience at corner.

San Francisco after their Thursday night game against the Seahawks had cornerback Charvarius Ward in concussion protocol and CB Ambry Thomas dealing with an ankle injury. Rookie CB Samuel Womack also missed that game because of concussion protocol.

It’s unclear whether they’re aiming to add some internal safety depth, special teams help, or if they’re just keeping up to date on available free agents.

Here’s a quick look at the three players San Francisco had in Monday:

Devon Key

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Key entered the NFL last season as an undrafted rookie with the Chiefs. He spent the 2021 campaign on Kansas City’s practice squad and was released in late August this year. Key was briefly with the Falcons practice squad this year. In four years at Western Kentucky, Key posted 344 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, six interceptions and 19 pass breakups.

Scott Nelson

Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK

Nelson signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent following this year’s draft. He was with their practice squad for most of September before being released. There was a brief stint on the Steelers’ practice squad as well that ended with his release in mid-October. Nelson ran a 4.38 at Wisconsin’s Pro Day, and in his four years with the Badgers posted 125 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and four interceptions and 15 pass breakups in 28 games.

Tre Swilling

Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

Swilling went undrafted this year and originally signed with the Titans before making his way to the Saints’ practice squad. He’s the son of former Saints linebacker and two-time All-Pro, Pat Swilling. The younger Swilling played cornerback in college at Georgia Tech, unlike Nelson and Key who both played safety. In 39 games for the Yellow Jackets, Swilling had two interceptions and 21 pass breakups.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire