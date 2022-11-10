49ers 2nd-half schedule a mixed bag

Preseason schedule prognostication had the 49ers’ second half looking like a gauntlet. Their Week 1 loss to the Bears and a Week 3 loss to the Broncos looked like they might derail another trip to the playoffs with a handful of brutal games to close the first half and open the second half.

Now things look a little less dire for the 49ers, though desperation over the final nine games will still be prevalent. San Francisco can’t punch its ticket to the postseason just yet, and another couple of slip ups like they had the first three weeks of the year could spell the end for them before they ever get to mid-January.

Here’s a look ahead at the second half of San Francisco’s schedule, and where each of their opponents sits in the NFL hierarchy leading up to Week 10:

Week 10: Los Angeles Chargers

Record: 5-3

USA TODAY power ranking: 15

The Chargers are fascinating. They came into the season with high enough expectations that a 5-3 record feels a little disappointing. Injuries have played a role in their minus-22 point differential, and they’re not going to be any healthier when they face the 49ers. However, quarterback Justin Herbert is good enough to carry them if/when they get the likes of wide receiver Keenan Allen and defensive end Joey Bosa back.

Weeks 11 and 18: Arizona Cardinals

Record: 3-6

USA TODAY power ranking: 20



The return of WR DeAndre Hopkins should help their offense, but there appears to be a disconnect between head coach Kliff Kingsbury and QB Kyler Murray. Their offense is middle of the pack in scoring, while their defense has given up the second-most points in the league. Their three wins have come against the Raiders, Panthers and Saints, which have a combined record of 7-19.

Week 12: New Orleans Saints

Record: 3-6

USA TODAY power ranking: 21

There are a handful of teams that highlight the importance of quarterback play in the NFL, but the Saints really drive it home while Andy Dalton starts ahead of Jameis Winston, and Taysom Hill plays tight end. New Orleans’ 3-6 start can be attributed to a handful of problems, but only two teams have turned it over more often than they have, and only three teams have take it away less. Turnovers kill in the NFL.

Week 13: Miami Dolphins

Record: 6-3

USA TODAY power ranking: 5

Former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel is having a terrific start to his head coaching career. QB Tua Tagovailoa has been very good at distributing the ball to WRs Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. That pair is No. 1 and No. 5 in receiving yards this season, and they’re No. 3 and 4 in yards per target. Their offense is super efficient, and their struggling defense just added a very good edge player in Bradley Chubb. This is a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

Week 14: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Record: 4-5

USA TODAY power ranking: 16

The Bucs feel like they’re in a similar spot to the 49ers in that their early-season struggles aren’t indicative of the talent on their roster. Whether QB Tom Brady can salvage a banged up receiving corps behind a beat up offensive line for a team that has the second-worst rushing offense in the league according to DVOA remains to be seen. They’re still No. 7 in overall defensive DVOA though, so if Brady figures it out, they’re dangerous in an NFC that’s ripe for the taking.

Week 15: Seattle Seahawks

Record: 6-3

USA TODAY power ranking: 10

There’s no more surprising team in the NFL than Seattle. They’re a much different club than the one the 49ers throttled 27-7 back in Week 2. QB Geno Smith is lighting it up for the No. 4 scoring offense in the NFL, and rookies on both sides of the ball have Seattle looking less like a fluke and more like a team that might surprise some people come playoff time. This Week 15 matchup could determine the NFC West winner.

Week 16: Washington Commanders

Record: 4-5

USA TODAY power ranking: 23

It’s a small miracle they have four wins. Football Outsiders has them 24th in overall DVOA, 28th in offense and 14th in defense. They have a minus-33 point differential and they’ve now turned to the Jimmy Garoppolo of Alex Smiths with Taylor Heinicke under center. Washington will probably be a total disaster by the time they visit the 49ers, and Dan Snyder will have earned all of it.

Week 17: Las Vegas Raiders

Record: 2-6

USA TODAY power ranking: 27

They may have a new head coach by the time they face the 49ers. Vegas has blown three 17-point leads this season, and there don’t seem to be a ton of signs of improvement. A 24-0 loss to the Saints might’ve served as a wake-up call, but then they fell to the Jags 27-24 the next week. It’s a mess in Vegas (been there!).

