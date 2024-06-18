49ers 2024 training camp report dates announced

The 49ers’ training camp reporting dates have been announced for the 2024 season.

San Francisco’s rookies will be required to report for camp at the 49ers facility on July 16, while veterans will show up a week later on July 23.

No specific practice dates have been announced, but they’ll likely begin on-field work at the SAP Performance Center a day or two after that second report date.

This is a big training camp for San Francisco as they aim to integrate some new pieces on defense, work out their offensive line depth, and see how quarterback Brock Purdy looks in real action after his first full NFL offseason.

