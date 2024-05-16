49ers 2024 schedule released, open season at home on MNF
(KRON) — The San Francisco 49ers schedule is out.
The 49ers open their season at home against the New York Jets. New York’s star quarterback Aaron Rodgers is expected to make his return from tearing his Achilles tendon in last season’s Week 1 Monday Night Football matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
Some schedule highlights include a Super Bowl LVIII rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7. That game is a 1:25 p.m. kickoff on Oct. 20 at Levi’s Stadium.
San Francisco will be featured in six primetime games this year: Weeks 1, 6, 8, 13, 15 and 17.
Here’s the full schedule below:
Game
Time/Network*
Week 1: Monday 9/9
New York Jets at 49ers
5:20 p.m./ESPN/ABC
Week 2: Sunday 9/15
49ers at Minnesota Vikings
10 a.m./CBS
Week 3: Sunday 9/22
49ers at Los Angeles Rams
1:25 p.m./FOX
Week 4: Sunday 9/29
New England Patriots at 49ers
1:05 p.m./FOX
Week 5: Sunday 10/6
Arizona Cardinals at 49ers
1:05 p.m./FOX
Week 6: Thursday 10/10
49ers at Seattle Seahawks
5:15 p.m./Prime
Week 7: Sunday 10/20
Kansas City Chiefs at 49ers
1:25 p.m./FOX
Week 8: Sunday 10/27
Dallas Cowboys at 49ers
5:20 p.m./NBC
Week 9
BYE
Week 10: Sunday 11/10
49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 a.m./FOX
Week 11: Sunday 11/17
Seahawks at 49ers
1:05 p.m./FOX
Week 12: Sunday 11/24
49ers at Green Bay Packers
1:25 p.m./FOX
Week 13: Sunday 12/1
49ers at Buffalo Bills
5:20 p.m./NBC
Week 14: Sunday 12/8
Chicago Bears at 49ers
1:25 p.m./FOX
Week 15: Thursday 12/12
Rams at 49ers
5:15 p.m./Prime
Week 16: Sunday 12/22
49ers at Miami Dolphins
1:25 p.m./CBS
Week 17: Sunday 12/29
Detroit Lions at 49ers
5:15 p.m./ESPN/ABC
Week 18: TBD
49ers at Cardinals
TBD
Unlike last year when the 49ers played both on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day, they will play on neither holiday this year. Although Christmas falls on a Wednesday this year, the NFL scheduled two games on Dec. 15: Chiefs-Steelers and Ravens-Texans.
In addition to its NFC West foes, San Francisco plays the entire AFC East (Jets, Patriots, Bills and Dolphins) and NFC North (Vikings, Packers, Bears and Lions) divisions this year.
*All times Pacific
