49ers 2024 schedule released, open season at home on MNF

(KRON) — The San Francisco 49ers schedule is out.

The 49ers open their season at home against the New York Jets. New York’s star quarterback Aaron Rodgers is expected to make his return from tearing his Achilles tendon in last season’s Week 1 Monday Night Football matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Some schedule highlights include a Super Bowl LVIII rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7. That game is a 1:25 p.m. kickoff on Oct. 20 at Levi’s Stadium.

San Francisco will be featured in six primetime games this year: Weeks 1, 6, 8, 13, 15 and 17.

Here’s the full schedule below:

Unlike last year when the 49ers played both on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day, they will play on neither holiday this year. Although Christmas falls on a Wednesday this year, the NFL scheduled two games on Dec. 15: Chiefs-Steelers and Ravens-Texans.

In addition to its NFC West foes, San Francisco plays the entire AFC East (Jets, Patriots, Bills and Dolphins) and NFC North (Vikings, Packers, Bears and Lions) divisions this year.

*All times Pacific

