49ers' 2024 home, away games set as '23 regular season ends originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

With the 2023 NFL regular season officially wrapped up, the focus has shifted to 2024.

OK, not entirely. The 49ers are dialed in on reaching Super Bowl LVIII and winning their sixth title. But after clinching the NFC's No. 1 playoff seed, guaranteeing a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the postseason, the 49ers Faithful have some time to look ahead and get excited about next season's opponents.

Since the 49ers clinched the NFC West, they will host the NFC East champion Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium and visit the NFC South champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in 2024.

Let's take a closer look.

49ers' 2024 opponents

Home

Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, New York Jets, New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys

Away

Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast