49ers 2023 schedule: Home, road opponents for next NFL season nearly set

49ers' home, road opponents for 2023 season nearly set originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It's never too early to start looking toward next season.

The 49ers will play eight home games and nine contests away from Levi's Stadium during the 2023 NFL season, just as they did in 2021 -- the first year of the league's 17-game schedule.

All but one opponent is set based on the results in Week 17. Since the 49ers clinched the NFC West, they will host the NFC South champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi's Stadium and visit the NFC North champion Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The only unknown is which team will win the AFC South and host the 49ers next season. That will be decided Saturday night when the Tennessee Titans visit the Jacksonville Jaguars with a division title and playoff berth on the line.

The entire NFC West division will face eight opponents from the AFC North and NFC East. Those eight games combined with the normal six NFC West battles and three tilts against the NFC South, NFC North and AFC South division champions will make up the entire 2023 schedule.

49ers' 2023 Opponents

Home: Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Away: Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Minnesota Vikings, AFC South champion (either Jacksonville Jaguars or Tennessee Titans)

