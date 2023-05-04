49ers 2023 rookie minicamp dates

The 49ers offseason workout dates have been set for awhile, but they’ve now revealed the dates for their rookie minicamp.

Matt Barrows of the Athletic on Thursday tweeted that San Francisco’s rookie minicamp would take place May 12-13, 10 days before the start of voluntary OTAs.

It’ll be interesting to see how San Francisco navigates the QB situation in rookie minicamp since none of their four quarterbacks are eligible to participate.

Their nine draft picks should be in attendance regardless of whether they’ve signed rookie contracts. Their 12 undrafted free agents should also be there. Players participating on a tryout basis are also allowed to take part, as well as players on futures contracts who have yet to accrue an NFL season. It wouldn’t be a huge surprise to see some of their practice squad rookies from last year be in the rookie minicamp this year.

The 49ers’ voluntary OTAs are set for May 22-23, May 25, May 30-May 31, June 2, June 5-6, June 8.

They’ll hold mandatory minicamp June 13-15.

