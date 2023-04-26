49ers 2023 prospect watch: WR Jadon Haselwood has 30 visit with San Francisco

The 49ers’ need at receiver isn’t pressing. They have a dynamic pair with Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel atop the depth chart. Jauan Jennings fills a role as the third receiver, and Ray-Ray McCloud found a home as a fourth WR and return man for San Francisco. 2022 third-round pick Danny Gray is still finding his way and looking to break otu in Year 2. However, adding another player who can contribute as a blocker and on special teams would make sense. Arkansas WR Jadon Haselwood fits that mold and had a 30 visit with San Francisco per the Draft Network’s Justin Melo.

Haselwood plays the receiver position with a tenacity that could quickly find a home in the 49ers’ run-first scheme. He’s 6-2, 215 pounds and while he doesn’t have elite speed or after-the-catch ability, he finishes plays with a lot of force. Dane Brugler of the Athletic projects Haselwood as a slot option in the NFL, although if he can block the 49ers would surely aim to find work for him on the outside. It’s easy to see where he’d fit in a Jauan Jennings-type role.

Prior to last season Haselwood transferred to Arkansas from Oklahoma following three relatively quiet years with the Sooners. In three years there he had 62 receptions for 736 yards and seven touchdowns. He nearly eclipsed those numbers in his lone season with the Razorbacks, posting 59 catches, 702 yards and three touchdowns.

The 49ers wouldn’t likely need to use anything more than a late Day 3 pick if they wanted to draft Haselwood. He’s the exact type of receiver who could step in and have a lot of success for San Francisco despite coming in as a late pick or undrafted free agent.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire