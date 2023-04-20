49ers 2023 prospect watch: UCLA RB Zach Charbonnet could break bad trend

A list of 49ers’ needs in the NFL draft would need to run pretty deep for running back to show up. While there are value questions with any team drafting a running back early, San Francisco has a particularly sticky recent history with RBs taken before the late stages of Day 3. It would be understandable if they skipped the position until late in this year’s draft, but they may also find themselves in a position where an available RB is too good to pass up. UCLA’s Zach Charbonnet could fit that bill.

Charbonnet had a private workout for San Francisco according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. This could just be due diligence by the 49ers, but it might also be a sign they’re ready to dive into the Day 2 RB pool for the third time in as many years.

Both Trey Sermon (2021 third-round pick) and Tyrion Davis-Price (2022 third-round pick) had disappointing rookie campaigns. Sermon was cut before last season started, and Davis-Price enters this offseason buried on the depth chart. Charbonnet could be the player who breaks the recent trend of early-round RBs struggling with San Francisco.

One of the keys for the 49ers will be finding a back who can function as a pass catcher. Charbonnet caught 75 balls for 589 yards with the Bruins. He looks comfortable making those plays and should have some value as a player who can split out as a receiver.

San Francisco has had success at RB with explosive athletes who have home run speed. That’s not necessarily Charbonnet’s game, but he has tools to succeed in Kyle Shanahan’s offense. He’s decisive when a crease opens and rarely goes down on first contact. Those two traits make up for a lack of game-breaking speed.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler projects Charbonnet to go in the second or third round. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. had him going No. 77 overall in a three-round mock draft he did with Todd McShay.

It’d be tough for the 49ers to justify a move up in the draft to pick another running back in the third round, but it becomes much easier to envision the selection if Charbonnet slides to them at 99.

