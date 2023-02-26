49ers 2023 prospect watch: Toledo DL Desjuan Johnson may offer quick fix

Versatility is an easy way to find playing time on the 49ers’ defensive line, which is why Toldeo defensive lineman Desjuan Johnson lands in our 2023 prospect watch list. He met with the 49ers at the Shrine Bowl per Draft Network’s Justin Melo, and it’s easy to see why San Francisco would have interest in him.

Johnson is listed at 6-3, 270 pounds, which could make him a candidate to fill the DE/DT role occupied by players like Arden Key and Charles Omenihu the last couple of years with the 49ers.

At Toledo he lined up all over the defensive line and put together productive years in each of his last four seasons with the Rockets. In those four years he had 42.5 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks.

It’s important to note that while Johnson played multiple spots at Toledo, it’s not likely he’d step into an NFL role as a pure pass rusher off the edge. He can do that in spots where the 49ers want to get creative on the defensive line, but it’s easier to see him spending more of his time on the interior. That kind of role would probably require Johnson to put on some weight, but that shouldn’t harm his functional athleticism too much.

Productive college players with a little bit of versatility should be popular with a 49ers club that doesn’t pick until late on Day 2 of this year’s draft, and a player like Johnson could be a quick fix if the likes of Kerry Hyder and Omenihu don’t re-sign.

More!

49ers to re-sign LS Taybor Pepper to 3-year deal Cognition test puts Brock Purdy on par with star NFL QBs Zacch Pickens is one to watch at combine as 49ers seek D-line help

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire