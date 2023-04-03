49ers 2023 prospect watch: Pitt S Brandon Hill loves to hit

The 49ers could use some safety help in the draft, and it stands to reason they’d take aim at the position earlier rather than later as they look for a long-term starter to place alongside strong safety Talanoa Hufanga. If they wait until later in the three-day draft process to track down a safety though, Pittsburgh’s Brandon Hill, who met virtually with the 49ers per the Draft Network’s Justin Melo, is an interesting fit.

Hill has decent size at 5-10, 193 pounds, but he plays like a much bigger-bodied safety. He’s regularly around the football and his tape is littered with thundering hits.

While Hill checks a ton of boxes with his size, athleticism and ability to play in coverage near the line of scrimmage, there’s some question as to whether he can play as a true free safety alongside Hufanga. With Hufanga’s downhill playmaking style, the 49ers need a to ensure they have a player next to him in the back end capable of covering the deep part of the field.

Hill in three years at Pittsburgh played in 33 games and posted 162 tackles with three interceptions and eight pass breakups. Ideally there’d be more ball production from a free safety candidate, but it’s worth noting new 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks’ background as a defensive backs coach.

There are a ton of tools to like with Hill and it’s not out of the question he could be a starter in the 49ers’ secondary. Even if he doesn’t carve out a regular defensive role, Hill could become a special teams star early in his career while he irons out a specific place on defense.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire