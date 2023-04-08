49ers 2023 prospect watch: Louisville CB Kei’Trel Clark plays bigger than his size

The extent of the 49ers’ need at cornerback can be debated. Every NFL team can use CB depth in an era where passing rules the league. However, San Francisco is in a spot where they could certainly use depth at the position, but they may also be in the market for a starter depending on how offseason workouts and training camp play out. A player like Louisville’s Kei’Trel Clark could make sense for the 49ers. They met virtually with Clark ahead of the draft per the Draft Network’s Justin Melo.

If the 49ers want to find a cornerback late on Day 3, it’s easy to see why they might covet Clark.

He’s a little different than other CBs tied to San Francisco in the pre-draft process. He doesn’t bring a ton of size at 5-10, 181 pounds. However, his playing style would fit well in an aggressive 49ers’ defense. He plays bigger than his frame and he’s regularly disrupting receivers at the catch point.

His long-term future in the NFL may be in the slot where his size would be less of a factor, his athleticism would be beneficial and his hard-nosed style would help around the line of scrimmage. It’s not impossible for Clark to play outside though if he can prove that he holds up against bigger NFL receivers.

Clark began his college career at Liberty where he started seven of his 13 games as a freshman. He notched six pass breakups that season. After transferring to Louisville, Clark played in 31 games and posted 127 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 28 pass breakups and five interceptions.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire