49ers 2023 prospect watch: A D-lineman worth trading up for?

There’s a real possibility with 11 picks and none before the 99th selection in the 2023 draft that the 49ers make a trade up in the third round. If they make such a move, Texas defensive lineman Keondre Coburn could be a player they target. Coburn and the 49ers had dinner recently per the Draft Network’s Justin Melo.

San Francisco has poured a ton of money into its defensive line, and the position doesn’t necessarily top their list of needs in the draft. However, adding some inexpensive talent there could be helpful with roster management in the coming years.

Coburn’s No. 1 selling point as a prospect is his run-stopping ability. He was consistently good at that throughout his college career. Typically a run-stuffing defensive tackle isn’t someone a team would move up for in the draft. However, Coburn last season flashed some ability to rush the passer with 31 pressures and four sacks according to Pro Football Focus.

If the 49ers love Coburn, they may get involved in the trade market to move up. There’s no guarantee he’s gone before they pick at No. 99 though. In some mock drafts he’s gone by the 99th spot. In others he slides well past it.

Coburn may not be the player the 49ers want to trade up to get given their bevy of needs at other positions. If he falls to them when they pick three times in the final four selections in the third round though, he could absolutely be a prospect who steps in and helps them right away.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire