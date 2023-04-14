49ers 2023 prospect watch: CB Lance Boykin’s success may come down to versatility

The 49ers have done a nice job under head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch of taking players in the draft (or in undrafted free agency) and putting them in positions to succeed, even if it means having them change positions. One intriguing prospect in this year’s draft who may benefit from landing with a team not afraid to move players to new positions is Coastal Carolina CB Lance Boykin. Boykin had a formal meeting with the 49ers at the combine per the Draft Network’s Justin Melo.

Boykin has terrific size for a defensive back at just over 6-2, 200 pounds. He also played in 46 college games between his tenures at Old Dominion and Coastal Carolina.

Despite lacking in overall athleticism (he clocked in with a 4.70 in the 40-yard dash), the ball production is undeniable. He intercepted five passes and broke up 22 during his college career thanks to his length and physicality. That lack of athleticism will likely catch up to him in the NFL though, which is where a position change could come in.

Boykin may be better served long-term as a strong safety where his top-end speed is less of a concern. His tape has plenty of evidence that he’s willing to stick his nose in near the line of scrimmage against the run. Putting him in a position where he can hang out in the box, cover TEs or WRs in short areas, and step up to tackle in the run game may be just what he needs to carve out a real defensive role in the NFL.

