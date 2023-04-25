49ers 2023 prospect watch: Cal S Daniel Scott checks plenty of boxes

The 49ers could use some help at free safety in this year’s draft. One option is a local product who can do a little bit of everything. Cal’s Daniel Scott is a fascinating player in a relatively shallow safety class, and the 49ers held a virtual meeting with him recently per the Draft Network’s Justin Melo.

Scott has all of the athletic traits necessary to man the free safety spot for San Francisco. He has good size at 6-foot, 208 pounds, and his 4.45 speed shows on tape. It’s easy to see how he’d plug in alongside Talanoa Hufanga in the back end of the 49ers’ defense.

One of the biggest knocks on Scott, and maybe the biggest reason he’ll slide in the draft, is his age. He’ll turn 25 early in his rookie season. Plus there are some questions about his ability to hang out near the line of scrimmage and cover in the NFL, but that’s where new defensive coordinator Steve Wilks – a defensive backs coach for much of his coaching career – can help out.

The bottom line is Scott can play. Betting on an experienced safety with good size, speed and athleticism makes a ton of sense. Not to mention he posted 207 tackles, three forced fumbles, seven interceptions and 14 pass breakups in 49 games with the Golden Bears.

If the 49ers wait until after the third round to snag a safety, Scott would be a fine selection who could conceivably be a long-term at answer at a position where San Francisco doesn’t presently have one.

