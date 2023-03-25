49ers 2023 offseason workout dates announced

The NFL on Friday announced the dates for each team’s offseason workout program. For the 49ers their offseason program will be a big one with quarterback Brock Purdy out and QBs Trey Lance and Sam Darnold taking all the reps under center.

While the 49ers will use all of their pre-season work to figure out their QB situation, the first steps and evaluations will take place once offseason work starts.

There are three sections of workouts in the offseason program. The first two are voluntary and run through early June. Mandatory minicamp is the last offseason piece before training camp begins in late July. Training camp dates aren’t finalized yet.

Here’s the offseason schedule for the 49ers:

First day: April 17

OTAs: May 22-23, May 25, May 30-May 31, June 2, June 5-6, June 8

Mandatory minicamp: June 13-15

There are three phases of the offseason program.

Phase 1 allows for strength and conditioning only with players who haven’t been at the facility rehabbing during the offseason checking in to begin their preparations for the season. This is voluntary.

Phase 2 is when on-field work starts. This on-field portion is limited to individual drills and walk-through practices with offensive players lining up against offensive players with no contact allowed.

The final phase allows for more intensive on-field work, but there still won’t be live contact allowed.

Nothing will be decided for the 49ers during these dates, but this is where the ball gets rolling. The roster battles will begin and we’ll get our first look at the team’s rookies. It will also be a chance for the new coaches like defensive coordinator Steve Wilks and offensive passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak to work with players on and off the field to begin making their mark on this year’s club.

This offseason lacks some of the intrigue of the last two years, but it’s still going to be a fascinating and important couple of months for San Francisco.

