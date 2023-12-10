49ers' 2023 offense could lead to eerily similar stats as '04 Colts originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers entered the 2023 NFL season with unfinished business after a gutwrenching playoff exit in the NFC Championship Game.

Christian McCaffrey has picked up where he left off in his first full season with San Francisco. Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk are doing what they do best and living up to their promise of "taking off" this season. Brock Purdy went from Mr. Irrelevant to an NFL MVP candidate in one year. And after a sluggish start, the 49ers' defense is back to its dominant ways.

Collectively, the 49ers are standing on business with one goal in mind: Get back to the Super Bowl.

While they have yet to reach that goal, they're on a promising start to getting there. As CBS Sports researcher and writer Doug Clawson pointed out, San Francisco is on pace to be the first team with a 4,000-yard passer and four players with at least 1,000 scrimmage yards since the 2004 Indianapolis Colts.

The @49ers are on pace to be the 1st team with a 4,000-yard passer (Purdy) and 4 players with 1,000 scrimmage yards (CMC, Deebo, Aiyuk, Kittle) since the 2004 Colts with Peyton Manning, Edgerrin James, Marvin Harrison, Reggie Wayne and Brandon Stokley



Manning won MVP — Doug Clawson (@doug_clawson) December 7, 2023

Through 12 games this season, Aiyuk has 927, George Kittle has 735 and Samuel has 590. McCaffrey already has surpassed 1,000 yards with 1,032 and five more regular-season games remaining.

Purdy has completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 3,185 yards, 23 touchdowns and a 116.1 passer rating -- currently leading the NFL in completion percentage and passer rating.

When the Colts accomplished this feat nearly two decades ago, Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning was the quarterback, with Hall of Fame running back Edgerrin James, Hall of Fame receiver Marvin Harrison, six-time Pro Bowler Reggie Wayne and three-time Super Bowl champion Brandon Stokley. Indianapolis finished 12-4 and atop the AFC South.

And of course, Manning won his second (of five) NFL MVP award that same season.

Fast-forward 19 years later and Purdy, the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, is a top candidate for this season's NFL MVP honor, while McCaffrey's name has been sprinkled in the conversation at times.

While that '04 Colts team was undoubtedly offensively dominant, their historic season came to a close in the divisional round of the playoffs 20-3 to the New England Patriots.

The 49ers, however, have other plans for how their season ends.

