49ers 2022 roster: 1 surprise among first 4 roster cuts

The 49ers on Monday announced four of their first roster cuts. NFL rules stipulate clubs must cut their rosters to 85 by August 16, so the 49ers have until 1:00pm PT on Tuesday to let go of one more player.

Their first batch of cuts had a bit of a surprise, so let’s run through them and see what each player’s release means:

CB Darqueze Dennard

This was something of a surprise since Dennard appeared to be the favorite to land the nickel cornerback job going into the first preseason game. We had him making the team in our last 53-man roster projection. Rookie fifth-round pick Samuel Womack was in the running for that spot though and announced his presence with authority by snagging a pair of interceptions and playing well in the preseason opener. Dennard wasn’t going to offer much beyond depth if he stuck around, so it makes sense for the 49ers to let him go if they think Womack or another player is a better option inside.

WR KeeSean Johnson

Johnson was the first of several WRs we can expect to see let go by the 49ers. He made a nice catch on a goal line fade for a two-point conversion in the first preseason game, but he was always a long shot to make the final roster. If he doesn’t catch on elsewhere the 49ers could aim to put him on their practice squad.

FB Josh Hokit

Given that fullback Kyle Juszczyk just signed an extension that’ll keep him in San Francisco through 2025, having an additional fullback in the building doesn’t make much sense. Hokit has been with the team since 2019 and hasn’t been able to make a dent in his chances of making the active roster. Perhaps the 49ers try to get him to the practice squad, but they’d likely find other avenues to replace Juszcyzk if he’s unavailable at any point during the year.

DT Tomasi Laulile

Laulile was brought on to help alleviate some of the pressure on the defensive line after injuries left that unit shorthanded. The writing was on the wall for his time in Santa Clara with the preseason winding down and defensive linemen starting to get healthy.

