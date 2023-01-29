49ers' 2022 NFL season ends with NFC Championship Game loss to Eagles

49ers' season ends with frustrating, sloppy loss to Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers' impressive 2022 NFL season came to an end with a resounding thud Sunday in Philadelphia.

Marred by injuries and penalties, the 49ers were routed 31-7 by the top-seeded Eagles in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field.

The 49ers now have had two straight seasons end on the road in the NFC title game. The Eagles advance to Super Bowl LVII where they will await the winner of the AFC Championship Game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs.

Brock Purdy, one of the biggest storylines of the season, sustained a right elbow injury on the 49ers' first offensive drive of the game and he was listed as questionable to return. He sat out the remainder of the first half as Josh Johnson took over, and the rookie quarterback remained out to begin the second half.

But when Johnson took a big hit on the 49ers' first drive after halftime, Purdy was forced to return the game. By that point, the 49ers already trailed 21-7 and there wasn't much hope of mounting a comeback with a compromised quarterback.

The Eagles immediately scored on the next drive, putting the game out of reach for the 49ers.

Purdy finished with the game completing all four passes he threw for 23 yards. Johnson completed 7 of 13 passes he threw for 74 yards.

Christian McCaffrey was the 49ers' best player Sunday, carrying the ball 14 times for 78 yards while scoring San Francisco's only touchdown on a 23-yard run in the second quarter. He also caught four passes for 22 yards.

Despite finishing the regular season with a 13-4 record and winning 12 straight before losing to the Eagles, the 49ers head into the offseason with questions to answer at quarterback. Coach Kyle Shanahan must decide he Purdy has done enough to have the 2023 starting job locked up or if a healthy Trey Lance will regain his spot.

For the third time in four years, the 49ers' season has ended with a bitter NFL playoff loss and they'll have to suffer through another long offseason wondering what could have been.