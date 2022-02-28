49ers 2022 free agency checklist

The 49ers’ top offseason priority involves finding the best trade package for Jimmy Garoppolo. Their list doesn’t stop there though, and with free agency officially opening March 16 they’ll have some other work to do to start their offseason with a successful free agency period.

There’s plenty of maneuvering to do, free agents to sign and roster spots to fill, but here are five first steps to start their offseason strong:

Sign backup QB

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Finding a good backup quarterback sits atop the list because it could wind up having a long-term impact on second-year QB Trey Lance. While the QB2 would ideally be capable of stepping in and winning a start if Lance is unavailable, the bigger task for that player would be to help Lance’s development by helping guide him through his first full season as a starter. There are a handful of options available and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the 49ers overpay some to make sure they’re getting the right player.

Re-sign Laken Tomlinson

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The offensive front could become a real issue for San Francisco. Last year’s second-round pick Aaron Banks couldn’t get on the field despite some issues at right guard, so relying on him and fifth-round pick Jaylon Moore to take over for Tomlinson isn’t very wise. Tomlinson may command big money on the open market, but bringing him back and shoring up the left side of the offensive line should be one of the 49ers’ priorities so they’re not looking to fill two OL spots in the offseason.

Go DJ

(Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

DJ Jones has become too good of a player to let walk in free agency. He was perhaps San Francisco’s best interior defensive lineman last season and there aren’t a ton of players on the roster who could step in right away and fill his role. The 49ers rely heavily on their defensive front to spearhead their defense so spending to keep good players is the right move.

Cornerback help

(Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

There are layers to possible cornerback additions. The 49ers can try to shell out a little extra and go for a name near the top of the market. However, they may not have money to do that if they’re re-signing Tomlinson and Jones. That means finding a reliable veteran who can at least provide more concrete depth than they had last season. Even adding a couple veteran corners to the mix would be smart if the team isn’t confident in the depth already on their roster.

Run it back with Raheem

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Health has been an issue for free agent running back Raheem Mostert the last two seasons. He’s played in just nine games and suffered a season-ending injury on the first drive of the season in 2021. Mostert brings a home-run ability in the run game San Francisco lacked last season though. They have a lead back in Elijah Mitchell, so they’d be taking some of the onus off Mostert to be the No. 1 in the backfield. If they can limit his carries they might be able to keep him healthy enough to be a threat all year. Mitchell needs an adequate No. 2 RB to give him some more plays off.

