49ers' 2022 defense best unit in franchise history, Donte Whitner says

Whitner claims 49ers' current defense best in franchise history

Are the 49ers Faithful witnessing one of the greatest defensive units in franchise history this season?

NBA Sports Bay Area's Donte Whitner certainly think so, though he took it one step further on the latest edition of "Hitner's Hot Take."

"If the 49ers finish this season in the manner that they started and sustained with, I'm OK with saying this is the best 49ers defense in the history of the 49ers organization," Whitner said.

A former 49ers safety himself, Whitner was part of San Francisco's hard-hitting defense that helped the team reach three consecutive NFC Championship Games from 2011 to 2013.

So, it's safe to say he knows a thing or two about what it takes to be the best -- even though it pained him to admit it.

And Whitner backed up his claim with some irrefutable facts.

"This 49ers defense, only giving up 15 points per game," Whitner said. "No. 1 in every statistical category. Major players on each level of the defense: Nick Bosa, two Pro Bowl linebackers in Dre Greenlaw and Fred Warner, and, in my opinion, two Pro Bowl defensive backs in [Talanoa] Hufanga and Charvarius Ward."

Boasting a roster like that, it's no wonder the 49ers lead the NFL in fewest yards allowed per game (286.1) and, as Whitner mentioned, fewest points allowed per game with 15.

And when you look at the leaderboards, San Francisco's name is either at the top or near the top of nearly every list: rushing yards allowed per game, interceptions, sacks, you name it.

The 49ers already have clinched a playoff spot after taking home the NFC West crown with Thursday night's 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field, thanks largely in part to their elite defense.

Could a Super Bowl trophy be next?

With what Whitner believes is the best defense fans have ever had the privilege to watch, the sky is the limit.

